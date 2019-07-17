Beyonce Image Credit: AP

Beyonce’s 2018 Coachella performance, which was turned into a film and acclaimed live album called ‘Homecoming’, racked up even more accolades Tuesday morning: The Netflix special was nominated for six Emmy Awards.

That puts the beloved musician and actress one step closer to finally winning an Emmy after four previous nods over the years.

Of the six nominations for ‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyonce’, the artist herself was nominated in four categories: variety special (pre-recorded), music direction, directing for a variety special and writing for a variety series. The film is also in contention for production design and costumes for variety.

Queen Bey is no stranger to Emmy recognition. In 2013, she was nominated for short-format live-action entertainment for her rousing halftime performance during Super Bowl XLVII. In 2015, ‘On the Run Tour: Beyonce and Jay-Z’ contended for special class program. Her 2016 visual-art album, ‘Lemonade’, scored her two nominations for variety, music, or comedy special and directing for a variety special.

Reviewing the Netflix concert doc for The Times, Gerrick D Kennedy wrote, “What made Beyonce’s Coachella showing so radical was her mission to celebrate the black art that has long influenced popular culture even though its architects _ especially the female ones _ haven’t always been given their due from white America.”

Tuesday’s Emmy nominations coincided with the revealing of the track list for Beyonce’s upcoming companion album to her latest film. ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ will feature Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino and Blue Ivy Carter. The album will be released July 19, the same day ‘The Lion King’ hits theaters in the US and Europe.