Britain’s beloved soap operas are falling victim to the new coronavirus.

The BBC says it is suspending production on shows including the prime-time soap ‘EastEnders’ and medical dramas ‘Casualty’, ‘Doctors’ and ‘Holby City’.

The broadcaster said it would show two episodes of ‘EastEnders’ a week instead of the usual four, to make the stock of already-recorded shows last longer.

Broadcast since 1985, ‘EastEnders’ follows the lives of characters in a fictional working-class London neighborhood.