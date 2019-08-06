The actress apologised for tweeting her disappointment about the show coming back

HOLD FOR WIRE In this Saturday, Aug 4, 2018 photo, Constance Wu poses for a portrait at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, CA. In promotion of her new film "Crazy Rich Asians". (Photo by Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP) Image Credit: Rebecca Cabage/Invision/AP

ABC says the cast and crew of ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ are ready to get back to work and put star Constance Wu’s anti-renewal tirade behind them.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said Monday the show’s producers have told her everyone involved with ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ took the actress at her word when she apologised.

They have only expressed enthusiasm about starting production this week on season six, which debuts September 27. Burke said she’ll see Wu at the script reading.

The two haven’t spoken since Wu expressed regret for tweeting her disappointment that the show would be back. The ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star said she was briefly frustrated that its renewal would keep her from a passion project.