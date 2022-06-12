Jenna Ortega has found a fan in Christina Ricci. The ‘Scream’ star will essay a role immortalised by Ricci in ‘90s by playing Wednesday Adams in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, ‘Wednesday.’
Ortega, who shared her Wednesday get-up on social media, also found a cheerleader in Ricci, who will also appear in the series in an undisclosed role. Later, speaking with Variety, Ricci spoke about the character that defined her Hollywood career and returning to the famous demon family.
“It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” Ricci told Variety. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”
Gomez and Morticia Addams’s demon spawn will be seen as a teenage girl in the new series with Burton attached to direct several episodes. The new show, produced by MGM Television for Netflix, will follow everyone’s favourite goth as she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorised the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore,” according to the official synopisis.
Catherine Zeta-Jones stars as matriarch Morticia, while Victor Dorobantu plays Thing, Isaac Ordonez portrays Wednesday’s brother Pugsley and George Burcea plays Lurch. Luis Guzman will also guest star as Wednesday’s father Gomez.