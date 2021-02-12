A scene from 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'. Image Credit: Fox

The doors will soon be closing on ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’. The hit comedy series about a team of wacky police officers will end after its upcoming eighth season, it was announced on Thursday.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family,” co-creator Dan Goor wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long,” he added.

The final season, due to release this year, will have 10 episodes.

The show co-created by Goor and Michael Schur debuted in 2013 and brought together a star cast comprising Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Joe Lo Truglio and Andre Braugher. It won the Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy in 2013.

Some of the cast wrote tributes to the popular show on Twitter.

“It has been one of the greatest joys and honor of my life to play Amy,” wrote actress Melissa Fumero. “I am so grateful to be able to take a victory lap with our beloved cast and crew. To our amazing fans, we love you. No tears for now, we still have a whole season to shoot!”