Those of you eagerly awaiting the return of the Regency romance can finally rejoice as ‘Bridgerton’ season two has finally set a date with its legion of fans.
The popular series, based on novels written by Julia Quinn, will return to Netflix on March 25. The new season is based on the book ‘The Viscount Who Loved Me’ and will follow the story of Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who embarks on a quest to find himself a suitable wife.
When Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India, Anthony starts to court the latter sister but the older sibling soon discovers that his intentions for marriage are far from pure and sets out to thwart his efforts. However, their verbal sparring hides a spark of romance as well.
The new season also marks the return of some of the favourite characters on the show, including Adjoa Andoh who plays the imposing Lady Danbury, Phoebe Dynevor as Lady Dahpne Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Lady Eloise Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.
Others from the original cast making a return include Bessie Carter, Shelley Conn, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, among others.
However, if fans recall, the Shonda Rhimes produced show had earlier revealed that Simon Basset (Rege-Jean Page), the Duke of Hastings, would not be returning for the upcoming season and is currently one of the main contenders who could possibly fill in the shoes of James Bond after Daniel Craig retired from the starring role in this year’s ‘No Time to Die’.