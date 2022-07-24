‘Bridgerton’ fans get ready for some Regency romance. The Netflix period drama is prepping up its third season with some juicy scandals from the Ton.

The streaming giant took to its official Instagram account to share the news with fans that shooting for the third season of the show has begun. Season three will see the romance brew between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

According to Variety, the makers are going to introduce three new cast members in the fresh season. Actors Daniel Francis, Sam Phillips and James Phoon have all signed on for the new season.

Francis will be seen playing the character of Marcus Anderson who has been described by the makers as “a charismatic presence who lights up any room he enters, attracting the notice of certain matriarchs in the ton — and the ire of others.”

Phillips will be playing Lord Debling who will be a “genial lord with unusual interests, he has wealth and a noble title to back up his eccentricities. He’ll have no shortage of interest from young ladies this season.”

Phoon, on the other hand, will be playing Harry Dankworth. According to makers, “What Dankworth lacks in wit and intelligence, he more than makes up for with seriously good looks.”

In the third instalment of the show, Penelope, after hearing Colin’s negative remarks about her last season, has finally decided to let go of her long-standing crush on him. Now, she’s decided it’s time to get married, ideally to a man who will give her enough freedom to continue living a double life as Lady Whistledown, while remaining distant from her mother and sisters. However, Penelope’s attempts in the marriage market fail miserably due to her lack of confidence.

Colin, on the other hand, has a fresh appearance and an impressive amount of swagger after returning from his summer travels. But he is disappointed to learn that Penelope, the only person who has ever accepted him for who he is, is shunning him. Colin offers to teach Penelope confidence-building techniques in an effort to win back her friendship this season. In this season, Colin must decide whether his feelings for Penelope are really just friendly as his lessons begin to work a little too effectively.