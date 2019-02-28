David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel, the stars of ‘Bones’ in its run from 2005 through 2017, sued 21st Century Fox in 2015, saying it denied them profits by licensing the show to Fox’s TV division and to Hulu for below-market rates. They were joined by executive producer Barry Josephson and Kathy Reichs, who wrote the novels ‘Bones’ is based on. The case went to private arbitration in 2016.