FX Network has greenlit its Primetime Emmy award-winning black comedy crime drama ‘Fargo’ for a fifth season.
Creator Noah Hawley Hawley had been already buzzing about it as the fourth season starring Chris Rock was ending; in addition, FX Chief John Landgraf said at the network’s summer tour that he was “optimistic” and “hopeful” about another season.
As per Deadline, season five will be set in 2019, with the media release teasing “when is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”
Hawley told the outlet last year that season 5 would be “contemporary.”
“I don’t think anyone will write about Minnesota in the same way again after the events of the last couple of years. It’s definitely not going back to ‘Oh look at these jolly, carefree white folk in their small towns,’” Hawley told the outlet in May.
“Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television,” said Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM adding, “We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX.”
‘Fargo’ is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name and each season follows a new crime story set in the Midwest.