On the other hand — whatever your visceral response to the sudden upending of every convention you depended on for your entertainment and sanity — what a rush Bandersnatch provided. What a feat you felt you were witnessing. What an accomplishment in every practical way. Of course, multiple endings and changed narrative courses are not new, but anyone who equates the Choose Your Own Adventure books (or even something closer to the medium’s mark such as Steven Soderbergh’s Mosaic on HBO) with what Brooker and Netflix have pulled off here is reaching. To marshal the technical and logical resources to provide plausible storylines branching off into five credible ‘main’ endings and an as-yet-unsubstantiated (though innumerable Redditors are working on it) number of lesser variants to deliver a seamless whole whatever choices a viewer takes makes me want to prostrate myself in front of someone or something. Partly in awe, partly in sheer weeping relief that no one will ever force me to work out the maths behind it all.