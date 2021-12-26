After three long years, Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ is ready to return with a bang, giving fans a Christmas gift in the form of a trailer for the long-awaited third season, which finds the series and its characters in Europe.
The series stars Glover as music promoter Earn, with Brian Tyree Henry as his rapper cousin Alfred, aka Paper Boi, and LaKeith Stanfield as their buddy Darius, along with Zazie Beetz as Earn’s on-and-off girlfriend Van.
“We are thrilled to have ‘Atlanta’ back with a new season on March 24th,” said Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes ‘Atlanta’ so great.”
The official synopsis for the show reads, “Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / Paper Boi (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.”
The first two seasons of ‘Atlanta’ are available to stream on Netflix in the UAE. Season three will premiere its first two episodes March 24 in the US on FX. A UAE release date is not confirmed yet.