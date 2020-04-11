Streaming service is offering free access to some of its original content

Image Credit:

Need more free things to watch while in quarantine? Look no further, because Apple TV+ has jumped on the bandwagon.

The streaming service is offering free access to some of its original content for a limited time. No subscription is needed.

At-home viewers can watch shows including the comedy series ‘Dickinson,’ inspired by the young poet Emily Dickinson; the drama ‘For All Mankind,’ which explores an alternate history in which the USSR beats the United States to the moon; ‘Little America,’ an anthology series featuring the true stories of immigrants in America; and the psychological thriller ‘Servant’ from M Night Shyamalan.

For kid-friendly free entertainment, Apple TV+ has the literature-inspired ‘Ghostwriter’; ‘Helpsters,’ a live-action preschool series from the makers of ‘Sesame Street’; and the animated short ‘Snoopy in Space,’ featuring Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang.

The wildlife documentary ‘The Elephant Queen’ is also streaming for free.