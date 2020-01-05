Thriller is about a group of Nazi hunters in 1970s New York

Hollywood icon Al Pacino turns into a Nazi hunter in his web series debut, ‘Hunters’.

The trailer for the thriller, produced by the award-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele, was released on January 3.

Set in New York in the late 1970s, the trailer follows Pacino on a quest to find a team who will help him violently hunt down Nazis who are living in the city and planning to start the Fourth Reich in the US.

‘Hunters’ is produced by Amazon Studios, Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment, and was created by David Weil, who serves as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano.