Show starring Randall Park and Constance Wu coming to an end after six seasons

FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2016 file photo, Randall Park, from left, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong and Ann Hsu pose for photographers during a media event announcing their comedy series "Fresh off the Boat" in Taipei, Taiwan. Image Credit: AP

‘Fresh Off the Boat,’ the first network TV comedy in two decades to focus on an Asian American family, is coming to an end after six seasons.

The network said on Friday that the sitcom starring Randall Park and Constance Wu will wrap with an hourlong finale on February 21, making this a truncated last season.

The show about a couple and their three children in 1990s Florida is based on chef Eddie Huang’s memoir of the same name.

In a statement, ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke lauded the show as “game-changing” with its focus on an Asian American family.

While the TV industry has gradually embraced diversity, it’s been slow to include characters of Asian descent in the mix. Comedian Margaret Cho’s ‘All-American Girl’ ended in 1995 after one season.

A possible spin-off with characters to be introduced on ‘Fresh Off the Boat’ is being considered. It would focus on an Indian family whose daughter is one of Eddie’s (Hudson Yang) classmates.

Wu, who starred in ‘Crazy Rich Asians,’ apologised earlier this year for a Twitter outburst lamenting the show’s renewal this season.