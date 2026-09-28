GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Turkish star Ebru Gündeş in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Tickets on sale for Turkish star’s January concert in the UAE capital

Last updated:
Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Turkish star Ebru Gündeş in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Turkish singer Ebru Gündeş will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in January, in a concert marking more than three decades of her music.

Gündeş released her debut album, Tanrı Misafiri, in 1993 and has since become one of Türkiye's most popular and commercially successful artists. Her songs explore themes of love, heartbreak, hope and resilience, and she is widely recognised for her strong vocals and emotional delivery.

Over the years she has built a large following both in Türkiye and among Turkish-speaking audiences abroad. Her live shows are known for their focus on her voice and her well-known ballads, which many fans know word for word.

The Abu Dhabi concert follows sold-out performances in Istanbul. The setlist is expected to draw on her full career, including her best-known hits, ballads and songs popular with longtime listeners.

Tickets start at Dh325 and are available now. As the concert falls on a Friday evening, those planning to attend may want to book in advance.

When: Friday, 15 January 2027
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh325, on sale now

Gulf News

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Oscar winner Hans Zimmer will perform in Abu Dhabi in November.

11 Abu Dhabi events to book right away

2h ago5m read
The concert will bring the singer to the capital for an evening centred around her music catalogue and live performance.

Angham to perform at Abu Dhabi: Date, tickets and more

1m read
Singer Ramy Sabry.

Ramy Sabry is coming to Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets

1m read
He joins a lineup that's shaping up to be one of the season's strongest yet, following previously announced names like Morgan Jay, Maz Jobrani, Mo Amer, and Russell Peters.

Paul Smith in Abu Dhabi: Tickets, date

2m read