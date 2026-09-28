Turkish star Ebru Gündeş in Abu Dhabi: Dates, tickets and all you need to know

Tickets on sale for Turkish star’s January concert in the UAE capital
Turkish singer Ebru Gündeş will perform at Etihad Arena on Yas Island in January, in a concert marking more than three decades of her music.
Gündeş released her debut album, Tanrı Misafiri, in 1993 and has since become one of Türkiye's most popular and commercially successful artists. Her songs explore themes of love, heartbreak, hope and resilience, and she is widely recognised for her strong vocals and emotional delivery.
Over the years she has built a large following both in Türkiye and among Turkish-speaking audiences abroad. Her live shows are known for their focus on her voice and her well-known ballads, which many fans know word for word.
The Abu Dhabi concert follows sold-out performances in Istanbul. The setlist is expected to draw on her full career, including her best-known hits, ballads and songs popular with longtime listeners.
Tickets start at Dh325 and are available now. As the concert falls on a Friday evening, those planning to attend may want to book in advance.
When: Friday, 15 January 2027
Where: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi
Tickets: From Dh325, on sale now
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