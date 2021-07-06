Feel like you are in need of a good laugh? A loud guffaw? That giggle that you can’t seem to control? Then you need to check out The Laughter Factory’s ‘Gone so far mad, we are back sane ’ tour in Dubai this July.
Three comics are coming to the city with only one goal in mind: To make you smile.
Joe Larson, whose list of credits include ‘The Tonight Show’, ‘America’s Got Talent’ and ‘Gotham Comedy Live’, will be making his Dubai debut, talking about his unconventional parenting style among other things.
Comedy veteran Kandi Abelson, who has been has been headlining comedy clubs for 25 years, and YouTuber-from-Poland Peter Szumowski will also be taking the stage.
The shows’ dates and venues are as follows: July 15-16- Movenpick JBR; July 21 - Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens; July 22 - Grand Millennium Barsha Heights; and July 23 Grand Millennium Business Bay. These shows begin at 8.30pm.
In addition, on July 23 at 7.30pm a show will be held at Dukes The Palm, A Royal Hideaway.
Tickets are priced at Dh160.