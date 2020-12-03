COVID-19 has brought on a mental tussle all through the year – there is anguish and anger and fear and loneliness all jostling for centre stage. What could then be more appropriate than a play that takes on the themes of emotion and their importance and delves into the why of it all?

It follows the life of Riley, a young person who is moving cities, and while half of the stage is dedicated to what Riley’s life looks like right now - at home, in school and Riley’s immediate surroundings - another half of the stage is used to show you what the brain looks like on the inside. Our characters Joy, sadness, anger, fear and disgust voice exactly what they feel about the different aspects of Riley’s life. The audience watches as they interact with one another, fighting over decisions on how Riley behaves. It also explores another interesting angle about how parents talk to their children about mental health and about changes, and how sometimes ignoring sadness is, perhaps, not the best way to deal with it.