Movie nights just got an upgrade. Remember those theme songs that you’d hum along to? Now it’s time to head to the theatre to sing along with those favourite tunes.
UAE-based artists and singers Wim Hoste and Isabel Canada Luna, and pianist Ivan Kovalenko have come together to create a show that takes a reel of popular soundtracks and belts it out for the audience.
The Movies Night Live show will play out on August 26 at the Theatre, Mall of the Emirates with music from of ‘James Bond’ movies, ‘Moulin Rouge’, ’Ghost’, ‘The Godfather’, ‘An Officer and Gentleman’, ‘The Fifth Element’, ‘La Mome’ and ‘Parapluis de Cherbourg’ among others.
Tickets to see the show, which kicks off at 8pm start at Dh100. Doors open at 7.30pm.