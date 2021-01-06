If you laughed your socks off during his stand-up act on Season 1 of Amazon Prime’s ‘Comicstaan’, then you will love to see Rahul Dua perform live in Dubai next month.
The Indian stand-up comedian is heading to the city to perform on February 5 aboard the QE2, bringing his small-town charm to the big bad city. Having done 100 plus shows across India with his popular special ‘Oh Hello’, Dua is now headed to Dubai to bring his own post pandemic humour to the city.
Dua has also been an essential part of creating and writing the show MX Player web series ‘Kiski Sarkar’ was a former investment banker before he made the switch for the bright lights. In 2018, he landed on ‘Comicstaan’ and emerged as first runner-up. There has been no looking back since.
Tickets to the show are priced at Dh190 and are available online. Gates open at 5pm, show starts at 6pm. Social distancing protocols apply.