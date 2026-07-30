What happened in the Idaho Murders case? Netflix revisits the tragedy of four victims

The series honours four vibrant young lives, cut short
In the winter of 2022, a quiet college town in Moscow, Idaho, became the epicenter of a chilling tragedy. The midnight murders of four University of Idaho undergraduates, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, sent shockwaves across the country, sparking intense grief and weeks of widespread fear.
Now, Netflix’s docuseries, The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare, revisits the tragedy through bodycam footage, unreleased evidence, and heart-wrenching interviews with the victims’ families. Directed by Skye Borgman and executive produced by Joe Berlinger, the three-part project deliberately places the focus back where it belongs: Honoring four vibrant young lives cut short rather than glamorising their killer.
In the early morning hours of November 13, an intruder slipped into an off-campus rental house on King Road. Within minutes, Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin were fatally stabbed in their beds.
For nearly seven weeks, the perpetrator seemed to vanish into thin air, leaving local residents terrified and investigators under immense pressure. Several factors initially allowed the assailant to evade immediate detection:
As a well-known social hub for university students, the King Road home had hosted hundreds of visitors over time, complicating the process of isolating fresh forensic evidence.
The killer wore dark clothing and a protective mask, later taking extreme measures, including deep-cleaning his personal vehicle, to erase trace evidence.
Location data confirmed that the killer turned his mobile phone off (or placed it on airplane mode) right before approaching the residence, preventing cellular towers from logging his movements during the window of the attack.
Despite his background as a criminology doctoral candidate studying the criminal mind, the killer made critical mistakes that led law enforcement straight to him.
A DNA discovery on a knife sheath became a major turning point. Forensic experts found a tan leather sheath near the victims’ beds, beside Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. DNA recovered from the sheath’s button was analysed and compared through genetic databases, helping investigators trace a possible family connection linked to Bryan Kohberger. Authorities later collected DNA evidence from trash outside his family home in Pennsylvania, which reportedly helped establish a match connecting him through his father’s genetic profile.
Surveillance footage provided another crucial lead. Police reviewed hours of security video from the area surrounding the King Road residence and identified a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the home around the time of the killings. Investigators tracked the vehicle’s movements and later connected it to Kohberger, who was then a doctoral student at nearby Washington State University.
Phone records also added to the investigation. Although Kohberger’s phone was reportedly not transmitting location data during the attack, investigators examined historical cell tower records and found that his device had previously appeared near the victims’ home multiple times in the months before November 13, often during late-night or early-morning hours. These digital records became another piece of the broader evidence picture.
On December 30, 2022, an armed SWAT team raided Kohberger’s family residence in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania, taking him into custody and ending a nationwide manhunt.
To avoid facing a potential death penalty, Kohberger entered a surprise guilty plea in July 2025 to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of felony burglary. He was sentenced to spend the remainder of his natural life behind bars, ordered to serve four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution near Kuna, Idaho.
However, the legal saga took another dramatic turn in July 2026, just days before Netflix premiered its documentary. From his prison cell, Kohberger filed a court petition seeking to withdraw his guilty plea, as conveyed to New York Times. Claiming he was 'misled' and given 'false promises' by his defense team, he reaffirmed a claim of innocence, a maneuver that drew intense backlash from the victims' relatives, who view it as yet another attempt to divert attention away from the four lives lost.
While legal experts consider the odds of overturning a sworn guilty plea slim, the petition ensures that the pain and legal battles surrounding the tragedy remain far from over.