What happened in the Idaho Murders case? Netflix revisits the tragedy of four victims

A DNA discovery on a knife sheath became a major turning point. Forensic experts found a tan leather sheath near the victims’ beds, beside Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. DNA recovered from the sheath’s button was analysed and compared through genetic databases, helping investigators trace a possible family connection linked to Bryan Kohberger. Authorities later collected DNA evidence from trash outside his family home in Pennsylvania, which reportedly helped establish a match connecting him through his father’s genetic profile.

Surveillance footage provided another crucial lead. Police reviewed hours of security video from the area surrounding the King Road residence and identified a white Hyundai Elantra seen near the home around the time of the killings. Investigators tracked the vehicle’s movements and later connected it to Kohberger, who was then a doctoral student at nearby Washington State University.

Phone records also added to the investigation. Although Kohberger’s phone was reportedly not transmitting location data during the attack, investigators examined historical cell tower records and found that his device had previously appeared near the victims’ home multiple times in the months before November 13, often during late-night or early-morning hours. These digital records became another piece of the broader evidence picture.