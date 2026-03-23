Supernatural and iZombie actress Carrie Anne Fleming dies at 51 after breast cancer battle

Fans of Supernatural will remember her as Karen Singer
Canadian actress Carrie Anne Fleming, recognised for her memorable appearances across genre television, has died at the age of 51.
Her representative confirmed that Fleming died in Canada on February 26 after being diagnosed with breast cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones in her final moments. "She died peacefully with her loved ones by her side," Her representative told People. "It was a great privilege to have known Carrie. She was a beautiful soul, inspiring, and above all, kind. She will be greatly missed."
Tributes soon followed, including a message from Jim Beaver, who played her on-screen husband in Supernatural. Speaking about their time together, he had earlier shared how they first met on set and quickly bonded over an uncanny coincidence, their daughters shared the same name. He described Fleming as full of life and generosity, with an infectious laugh and a personality that lit up every room.
Born on August 16, 1974, in Digby, Nova Scotia, Fleming later moved to British Columbia to pursue acting. She trained in drama at Victoria’s Kaleidoscope Theatre and the Kidco Theatre Dance Company, laying the groundwork for a career that would span both screen and stage.
She began with smaller roles in series like Viper and films including Happy Gilmore, before carving out a space for herself in the world of horror and sci-fi television. Over the years, she appeared in a string of cult favourites such as Masters of Horror, The Tooth Fairy and Bloodsuckers.
Fans of Supernatural will remember her as Karen Singer, while a newer generation recognised her as Candy Baker on iZombie. Her television résumé also included appearances in Supergirl, UnREAL, Continuum, The L Word, Smallville, Stargate SG-1 and more.
Beyond the screen, Fleming was also a theatre star, performing in productions such as Noises Off, Romeo and Juliet and Steel Magnolias, showcasing a range that extended well beyond her on-screen roles.