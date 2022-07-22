South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo and screenwriter Kim Eun-sook — both of whom worked on the massive hit ‘Descendants of the Sun’ — are reuniting for a new show.
They will pair up for ‘The Glory’, a Netflix series about a woman who lives for revenge against the childhood bullies who destroyed her life.
Kim has a impressive body of work that includes ‘The King: Eternal Monarch’, ‘Mr Sunshine’, ‘Guardian: The Lonely and Great God’, ‘Inheritors’ and ‘Secret Garden’.
In the show, Song will play character Moon Dong-eun. A statement from Netflix read: “Taking on a very different character from her previous outings in ‘Now’, ‘We Are Breaking Up’, ‘Encounter’ and ‘That Winter, the Wind Blows’, Song portrays a rage-filled woman keen to inflict the ultimate comeuppance on those who tormented her — as well as those who didn’t lift a finger to help.”
Up-and-coming actor Lee Do-hyun plays Joo Yeo-jeong, a man with a secret past.
‘The Glory’ will be directed by Ahn Gil-ho, known for thrillers such as ‘Happiness’, ‘Record of Youth’, ‘Watcher’, ‘Memories of the Alhambra’ and ‘Stranger’.