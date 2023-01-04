Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly has reportedly lost a lot of weight and has shrunk in size if pictures taken in Dubai by fans are to be believed. The dramatic transformation picture seems to have been taken by his fans during the actor's recent visit to the UAE.
The star has come under scrutiny for for his drastic change in appearance with fans expressing their disappointment at seeing their idol put on weight.
Actor and Pauli's friend Aju Varghese posted a before-and-after image of the star on his official Instagram account along with three clapping hands emojis.
Fans showered the ‘Neram’ actor with admiration as soon as the image went viral. One user said, "This gave me goosebumps and a motivation tooo." Another exclaimed: "He's back!" Others compared Nivin to "Tony Stark," a popular Hollywood actor.
Pauly’s recent releases - 'Mahaveeryar', 'Saturday Night', and 'Padavettu' – did not fare well at the box office and fans online attributed the career misfires to his altered appearance.