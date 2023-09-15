Actor Naga Chaitanya is planning to wed again, and the bride is reportedly from a business family, according to several reports from India.
Chaitanya had a high-profile first marriage to South Indian superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple wed in 2017 and separated in 2021.
Since his divorce, the 'Laal Singh Chaddha' star was rumoured to be in a relationship with 'Made in Heaven 2' actress Sobhita Dhulipala after pictures of the two dining in London went viral.
However, the latest reports claim that Chaitanya will be finding his wife from outside the entertainment industry. Chaitanya is the son of Telugu star Akkineni Nagarjuna Rao. The family has not confirmed or denied the reports.
Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media accounts and issued the same statement.
"To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Samantha wrote