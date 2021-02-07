The actor has been in Dubai for the past few weeks filming for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

Mahesh Babu Image Credit: Supplied

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has had a busy few weeks in the UAE as he films ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ across Dubai and Sharjah.

The Telugu star shot for two days at in5 Media, located in Dubai Production City, where a special set was erected for the film. During the two-day shoot, the actor was seen filing at various facilities at the venue for his latest movie.

“When we began visualising the story, we had a particular set-up in mind, and I must say we were very lucky to find in5 Media to shoot my upcoming movie. I would like to extend my gratitude to the entire in5 team for allowing us to use their dynamic shooting location,” Babu said in a media statement.

“With strict adherence to the latest government precautionary measures and guidelines, we were delighted host to Mahesh Babu and his entire film crew at the in5 Media centre in Dubai Production City,” Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Production City and the Head of in5 added.

The film unit of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ also drove up the coast to Sharjah where they filmed at Mleiha, a UNESCO-nominated World Heritage Site. The actor also shared some pictures on his Instagram account, where he is seen spending the evening in front of a roaring bonfire in the desert.

“Filming for #SarkaruVaariPaata at Sharjah’s Mleiha (@discovermleiha) was truly a unique experience! The stories, amazing recreational activities, and stunning landscapes will stay my favorite for a long time to come! Appreciate the warmth and hospitality,” the actor posted.

The film, which also stars Keerthy Suresh, is expected to release around January 14, 2022, during the Hindu festival of Sankranti.

The actor is in Dubai with his wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar, who celebrated her birthday here on January 22. Babu’s sister-in-law Shilpa Shirodkar, also a Bollywood actress, is a resident of Dubai and is one of the first Indian stars to get her COVID-19 vaccine doses in the emirate.