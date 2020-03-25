This yet untitled film will be directed by Srijar

K. Bhagyaraj and Shantanu Image Credit: Supplied

Tamil director K. Bhagyaraj and son Shantanu have come together for a romantic comedy directed by Srijar.

Srijar has worked in television in all south Indian languages, aside from helming two feature films, namely ‘Lavender’ (Malayalam) and ‘Jambhavan’ (Tamil).

Athulya is paired opposite Shantanu and the supporting cast includes Manobala and Yogi Babu.

Dharan scores the music, while Ramesh Chakravarthy is handling the camera.