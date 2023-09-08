The actor-director, G Marimuthu – best known for his role in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' – died at 57 due to a cardiac arrest according to Indian media reports.
Ramesh Bala, Film Trade Analyst, and Industry Insider, Announced his death on X (formerly Twitter). Marimuthu gained fame through Tamil TV series 'Ethirneechal' and served as an assistant director for filmmaker Mani Ratnam, among others.
Ramesh Bala tweeted, "Shocking: Popular Tamil character actor Marimuthu passed away this morning due to cardiac arrest... Recently, he developed a huge fan following for his TV Serial dialogues... May his soul RIP!" In another tweet, he added, “He was 57...”
Marimuthu has directed two films starring well-known actor Prasanna. The actor reportedly collapsed around 8.30 am on Friday morning before being rushed to a hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival, reports added.
Stars including Radikaa Sarathkumar posted tributes for the late actor. Sarathkumar tweeted, "So sad and shocked to hear of his passing of Marimuthu have worked with him a man with talent, gone so soon. Condolences to his family."