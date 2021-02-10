In what would be a collaboration for the ages, ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli and Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu will be teaming up for a “jungle adventure film”.
According to a report by Pinkvilla, the as-yet untitled movie will be scripted by Rajamouli’s father KV Vijayendra Prasad.
“It’s a jungle-based adventure, essentially an African forest action adventure, with visuals that have not been seen in Indian cinema,” a source was quoted as saying. “While the story will be set in a world of forests, it will be packed with lot of action, thrills and drama. Even Mahesh is excited to foray into this high on VFX film.”
In 2020, Rajamouli confirmed to a TV channel that the project with Babu will happening but only after the completion of his other movie ‘RRR’.
“I had already revealed this multiple times. After wrapping up DVV Danayya’s film [‘RRR’], I will direct a film for veteran producer KL Narayana and Mahesh Babu would be playing the protagonist in it,” he said at the time.
Indian movie analyst Taran Adarsh also announced the collaboration.
“BIGGG NEWS... #Telugu superstar #MaheshBabu and director #SSRajamouli to collaborate... #Mahesh will star in #Rajamouli’s next directorial, after #RRR... Produced by KL Narayana... Will go on floors in 2022,” he tweeted in April 2020.
‘RRR’ is a big-budget Telugu period drama with a star cast that includes NT Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Ajay Devgn. Due to COVID-19 filming delays, the movie’s release date was pushed from July 2020 to October 13, 2021.