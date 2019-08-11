The actors spoke about shooting the action film over the last two years

Actors Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor at the trailer launch of "Saaho" in Mumbai on Aug 10, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who plays the female lead in the upcoming action-thriller ‘Saaho’, says her co-actor Prabhas is a huge superstar but has the most amazing heart.

“Prabhas is a huge superstar but he has the most amazing heart. My team and I were in awe of that. We had a blast,” said Kapoor.

Talking about her experience of shooting in Hyderabad, the actress said: “I will not be able to describe the experience in words. Actually, the whole team welcomed me as a part of their family. We shot this film within two years.

“In these two years, Hyderabad actually became my second home. I would look forward to going to the set every day. I would love to go there again and again because of the amount of love that I have received from them. They have been so kind to me. I felt so much at home there.”

Kapoor has back to back releases with ‘Saaho’ hitting the theatres on August 30, and her next, ‘Chhichhore’, where she stars alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, releasing on September 6 in India.

The actress sounded very happy about this, as she said: “The two movies are so different from each other and I feel lucky that I got to be a part of both.”

Even though it feels nice to see two films releasing back to back, shooting for three films at the same time was not so easy for Kapoor, the third film being ‘Street Dancer 3D’, where she has been paired opposite Varun Dhawan.

“I only want to say that my body is paining a lot. It has been a physically intense year for me. Street Dancer will release next year, even though we have finished shooting. I feel like relaxing a little but now the promotions (for ‘Saaho’) have started.”

Kapoor added that she is excited because she got to be a part of such amazing movies.

“‘Saaho’ is my first multi-lingual film. It is a very big thing for me to be a part of this film. I am eagerly waiting for World Saaho Day, which is on the 30th,” said Kapoor.

Prabhas, who became a pan-India star post the success of the ‘Baahubali’ franchise, says it was difficult for him to come out of the world of the epic fantasy drama.

The actor said after spending five years on the SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus, he wanted to do live up to his fans’ expectations by giving something akin to ‘Baahubali’.

“Coming out of ‘Baahubali’ was not easy, it was difficult. I have spend two years on ‘Saaho’ and I think my fans will kill me for that. Sujeeth [director] designed this film. It is very interesting the way he wrote the script. I hope the audience likes this film,” Prabhas told reporters on Saturday at the trailer launch of ‘Saaho’.

The actor said ‘Saaho’ took two years to be made because the makers wanted to mount the action sequences on a big scale.

“I did not want to give two years to Saaho after giving four years or so for ‘Baahubali’. But there was so much action and the action sequences required a lot of time. We worked on it for a year,” he said.

Prabhas added that from now on he wants to make at least two films a year.

Prabhas said in future he would like to work in a full-fledged Bollywood project.