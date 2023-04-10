Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for the release of her mythological romantic drama 'Shaakuntalam'. Written and directed by Gunasekhar, Shankutalam is scheduled to release on April 14 and is based on Abhijnanasakuntalam, a play written by Kalidasa, one of the masterpieces of world literature.

Amid all the excitement leading to Shaakuntalam's launch, Samantha still took time off her busy schedule to wish her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya's brother Akhil Akkineni his birthday. Sharing a poster of the movie 'Agent' on her Instagram stories, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday @akkineniakhil. Yayy #Agent on the 28th... This is going to be (fire emoticon). Lots of love." Soon after, Akhil re-shared her post and wrote, "Thank you so much, Sam. I hope I meet your expectations (heart emoticon)."

Despite her differences with Chaitanya, Samantha shares a good rapport with Akhil and is often seen cheering for the 29-year-old actor.

Samantha Prabhu wishes Akhil Akkineni for his upcoming film Agent Image Credit: insta/ samantharuthprabhuoffl

Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October last year. They took to their respective social media accounts and issued statements. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support," Samantha wrote.

Recently she treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a user asked her: "Where do you get your strength from? How do you keep going on strong despite so many things happening." The actress replied: "Because this is not how my story will end, I decide #Shaakuntalam."

For Samantha, self-love is 'When you can be happy in your own company.'