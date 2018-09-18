What happens when a policeman on his beat finds himself trapped in a murder case? This forms the core of Tamil director Dharanidharan’s upcoming film, Raja Ranguski.

Dharanidharan, who impressed viewers with his debut film Burma — a car heist story, and then explored a horror comedy Jackson Durai for his sophomore outing, found the spark for his third film after reading a news report in a Tamil daily.

Actor Shirish, of Metro fame, plays the lead. He is Raja, a crime beat policeman. Chandini Tamilarasan is paired opposite him as Ranguski, a crime story writer.

While Dharanidharan took the guidance of policemen for his script, Shirish interacted with them to understand their body language.

Dharan has co-produced this film along with Vasan Productions.