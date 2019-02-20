Pavan Wadeyar and Puneeth Rajkumar are back again after their successful film, ‘Rana Vikrama.’
‘Natasaarvabhowma’, their new release, is being hailed for Wadeyar’s non-linear screenplay and captivating performances from Rajkumar.
‘Natasaarvabhowma’, a horror thriller, has Rajkumar playing Gagan Dixit, an investigative photo-journalist who exposes a big scoop. But in doing so he earns the wrath of Union Minister Ghanshyam Yadav, played by Ravishankar.
“While the two engage in a cat-and-mouse game, there are sub-plots including romance in the story,” said Wadeyar. “There is a supernatural element also infused into the story.”
Rachita Ram plays a telecom manager and Anupama Parameswaran makes her Kannada debut as Shruthi, a lawyer.
Shot in Bengaluru, Mangalore, Mysore and Kolkata, ‘Natasaarvabhowma’ has stunt scenes choreographed by Peter Hein.
Wadeyar added that the Hein has to work on two different kinds of stunt sequences for Rajkumar-one for the normal Gagan and the other when he is possessed.
D Imman has composed music. Vaidy S is the DOP.
‘Natasaarvabhowma’, produced by Rockline Venkatesh, releases in the UAE on February 21.