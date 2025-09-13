GOLD/FOREX
Nazriya Nazim returns to Tamil screen with OTT thriller ‘Madras Mystery’

‘The Madras Mystery’ centers on the notorious Lakshmikanthan murder case

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
Based on the infamous Lakshmikanthan murder case, ‘The Madras Mystery’ unfolds a gripping tale.
Based on the infamous Lakshmikanthan murder case, ‘The Madras Mystery’ unfolds a gripping tale.

After an 11-year hiatus, Malayalam actor Nazriya Nazim is making her comeback to Tamil screen with the debut web series ‘The Madras Mystery: Fall of a Superstar’, produced by Sony Liv.

The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar is an Indian period thriller set in 1940s British India, focusing on the infamous Lakshmikanthan murder case. The story revolves around the scandal and public outrage following the murder of a journalist known for publishing sensational film-star columns in Madras.

Directed by Sooriyaprathap, the series also stars Natty, Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Nasser, and veteran actor YG Mahendran in key roles.

Produced by IB Karthikeyan under Big Print Pictures, the series promises a gripping look at pre-independence cinema and society.

Sony Liv has released Nazriya’s first-look poster, though a full trailer has yet to be unveiled. Promotional photos hint at an atmospheric, period crime thriller steeped in intrigue and suspense.

