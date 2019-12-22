Malayalam superstar Mohanlal chose Dubai to treat his injured hand, revealed the actor on his social media account.
“Thank you Dr Bhuvaneshwar Machani [surgeon at Burjeel Hospital For Advanced Surgery] for taking care of my hand with your expertise,” posted Mohanlal on his Facebook account along with a picture with the doctor. It was a minor surgery.
Mohanlal is one of Malayalam film industry’s biggest box office draws and has survived for several decades with hits including ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Manichitrathazhu’.
Mohanlal will soon be seen in an action adventure ‘Big Brother’ directed by Siddique in which he plays a former army officer. Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan makes his Malayalam film debut as a villain of the film.