The South Indian superstar was being treated in the UAE for a hand injury

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal chose Dubai to treat his injured hand, revealed the actor on his social media account.

“Thank you Dr Bhuvaneshwar Machani [surgeon at Burjeel Hospital For Advanced Surgery] for taking care of my hand with your expertise,” posted Mohanlal on his Facebook account along with a picture with the doctor. It was a minor surgery.

Mohanlal is one of Malayalam film industry’s biggest box office draws and has survived for several decades with hits including ‘Lucifer’ and ‘Manichitrathazhu’.