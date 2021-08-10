Saranya Sasi Image Credit: Supplied

Malayalam actress Saranya Sasi died after a nine-year battle with cancer in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, according to reports. She was 35.

The actress first shot to fame with popular TV shows, and also acted in Malayalam films alongside stars such as Mohanlal, Prithviraj and others.

In 2012, while shooting for a TV show, Sasi collapsed on set and tests revealed that she had a brain tumour.

Since then she underwent multiple surgeries and even had to seek financial help from colleagues and well-wishers.

Sasi tested positive for COVID-19 in June and since then had been dealing with complications from the deadly respiratory illness. Reports claimed that the actress was recently taken to the hospital and diagnosed with pneumonia before her death.

In an interview with Times of India, actor Kishor Satya mourned the loss of Sasi, who was his co-star on the series ‘Manthrakodi’.

“She was a real fighter. At a very young age the chronic illness, which will shatter any normal human being, caught her,” Satya said. “But, she didn’t give up. She fought against it with her willpower for many years. We hear stories of strong minds who have finally defeated the disease and I hoped to hear the same about Saranya too.”

Satya said that Sasi showed “immense potential” and was her family’s sole breadwinner

“It was rare to see such dedicated individuals who put aside their own happiness for their families. She is a great role model for the young generation,” the actor said.