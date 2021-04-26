Mohanlal Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

South Indian actor Mohanlal is leading by example this COVID-19 lockdown as he urged his fans to take up organic farming in their backyards this COVID-19.

The ‘Drishyam 2’ star shared a video of his well-maintained organic farm in Kerala on April 25.

Armed with garden shears and tools, he is seen snipping off healthy-looking vegetables such as snake gourd as his gardener trails behind him. He's also spotted watering his vegetable garden.

“Our daily dose of vegetables come from this farm. It’s pretty uncomplicated and you should all be able to do it in your terrace or your homes. Give it a shot,” said Mohanlal in the short video in Malayalam. The actor also gives his fans a crash course on how to get bitter gourd seeds from your own plants.

On the work front, Mohanlal will be next seen in director Unnikrishnan B’s film ‘Aaraattu’. His last thriller ‘Drishyam 2’ was a mammoth hit.

In a recent interview with Gulf News while promoting ‘Drishyam 2, Mohanlal claimed that he has learnt to find happiness during any lockdown.

Drishyam 2 Image Credit: Supplied

“For me it was like a holiday where I am sitting in my home. I was always connected to co-stars and used to call them enquiring about their well-being. I know there will soon come a time when I have to sit back at home and enjoy my solitude. I am prepared for it now … I am always happy and content,” said Mohanlal.

He’s also awaiting the release of his 16th century warrior epic ‘Marakkar: Lion Of The Arabian’, directed by Priyadarshan. It was scheduled to be an April release, but was postponed due to the pandemic.

The film will chronicle the adventures of the naval chief captain of the Zamorin of Calicut (now Kozhikode) Kunjali Marakkar IV, played by Mohanlal and charts the Portugese invasion of the Malabar coast in Kerala. This film is Mohanlal and Manju Warrier’s highly anticipated film and is being billed as one of Malayalam cinema’s most costliest film.