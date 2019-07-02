The body swap film is a remake of Korean film, ‘Miss Granny’

How does it feel for a 70-year-old grandma to be in the body of a 20-something? Will it set off a new journey of fulfilling unlived moments and dreams? Korean film ‘Miss Granny’ based on this premise was a big hit.

Inspired by this film is upcoming Telugu film, ‘Oh Baby’, and the film will be directed by Nandini Reddy, of ‘Ala Modalaindi’ fame.

While actress Lakshmi plays the 70-year-old, Samantha plays the young new self she becomes after stepping out from a mysterious photo-studio.

Packed with humour and with a supporting cast that includes Naga Shourya and Rajendra Prasad, ‘Oh Baby’ comes with great expectations.

Micky J Meyer has scored music. Richard Prasad has handled the camera.