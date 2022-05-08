Kannada star, Kichcha Sudeep’s ‘Vikrant Rona’, directed by Anup Bhandari, is the latest pan-India movie that is creating a buzz.
The 3D mystery thriller, which had its logo launched in Dubai on the Burj Khalifa last year, has seen its overseas market distribution acquired by One Twenty 8 media at a record price, according to reports.
Movie trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted the same, writing: “Vikrant Rona sells its international distribution rights for USD 1.3 million (10 cr INR) high for a Kannada film! The globe can’t wait for this mega canvas action mystery thriller.”
According to reports, it is the first time that a Kannada film has received such a huge price much before its release.
The movie’s producer Jack Manjunath also weighed in. “I’ve always maintained that the content of the film is universal. The emotions will hit the right chord across the world and this deal is a testament to it. Extremely happy about the purchase and will announce the remaining details at the earliest. It is the highest for a Kannada film and on par with the other South Indian Languages,” he said.
‘Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in on July 28. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.