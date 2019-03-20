Multi-starrer made in four South Indian languages has Thakur Anoop Singh in the lead

It’s another New Year’s Eve and celebrations are on inside a resort. A murder happening at the stroke of midnight disrupts the music and fun.

Kannada veteran director and four-time Karnataka State Award recipient, Sunil Kumar Desai’s upcoming film, ‘Udgharsha’, is a crime thriller. Thakur Anoop Singh, who has until now played villain characters, turns hero.

Tamil actress Dhansika and Tanya Hope are paired opposite him. Kabir Duhan Singh of ‘Vedalam’ fame plays the antagonist.

The supporting cast includes Kannada actor Kishore, Prabhakar of ‘Bahubali’ fame, Shravan Raghavendra, Vamshi Krishna and Shraddha Dass. Sanjoy Chowdhury has scored background music. P Rajan and Vishnuvardhan have handled the camera.