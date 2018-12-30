“‘Pretham 2’ was born when our film ‘Punyalan Private Limited’ was leaked online on its third day of release in the cinemas. At that time [in 2017], it was a rarity in Malayalam cinemas. I was shocked…. Piracy strips you of the happiness that you get from making a film which is your own labour of love. It’s not just about the monetary loss, but it is deeply hurtful to know that your hard work for several months is ruined within 10 minutes. It was hurtful… After that, I spent more than two months looking into the world of online piracy,” said Sankar in Malayalam.