After a lull, the horror comedy genre raises its head with ‘Dhilluku Dhuddu 2.’ This sequel is again directed by Rambhala (he directed part one). Santhanam once again is the hero. Malayalam actress Shritha Sivadas makes her Tamil cinema debut opposite him.
Santhanam said that the audience’s reaction to the last 20 minutes of part one sowed the seeds for a sequel.
‘Dhilluku Dhuddu 2’ is a completely different story from the first part, director Rambhala said. Due to a situation in the life of the heroine, the hero is required to travel to Kerala. And, that’s where the devil and spirits raise their heads.
With Urvashi — known for her flair for comedy — in a significant role and Mottai Rajendran as Santhanam’s side-kick, the sequel is touted as an entertainer with “double fun and double spine chills.”
“This time, our aim is to entertain viewers not just for 20 minutes but throughout the film,” promised Santhanam.
The supporting cast includes Ayyappa Baiju (comedian from Kerala), Ramar, Dhanasekar and Bipin.
‘Dhilluku Dhuddu 2’, produced by Santhanam’s Handmade Films, releases in the UAE on February 7.