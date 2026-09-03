AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva reunite for dance musical ‘Moonwalk’

The makers of 'Moonwalk', announced that the film would hit screens for Diwali this year
AR Rahman and Prabhu Deva are reuniting on the big screen after 25 years with Moonwalk, a dance musical that blends comedy, music and family entertainment. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release in 2026.
Directed by Manoj NS, founder and CEO of Behindwoods, Moonwalk marks his directorial debut. The film features Prabhu Deva as Babootty, a young film choreographer, while Rahman will appear on screen as himself, playing an “angry young film director”.
Rahman has composed the music for the film and has sung all five songs. The album includes tracks such as Yethu, Macarena and Tinga, with Mayile, featuring Rahman and Prabhu Deva, among the upcoming songs.
The reunion is likely to appeal to fans familiar with the duo’s earlier collaborations. Rahman and Prabhu Deva previously worked together on several popular Tamil films, including Kaadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu.
Adding to the film’s comedic element, actor Yogi Babu portrays 16 different characters. He revealed at the audio launch that he initially expected to play a single role before discovering that the script required him to portray multiple characters.
The ensemble cast includes Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma Chengappa, Sushmitha Nayak, Redin Kingsley, Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan and Deepa Shankar.
Moonwalk is produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under Behindwoods Productions. The film has cinematography by Anoop V Shylaja, editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta and choreography by Sekhar VJ, Piyush Chazia and Sandy.
The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, bringing Rahman and Prabhu Deva’s much-anticipated reunion to audiences across India and overseas.