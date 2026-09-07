Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi from Sudhir Mishra’s historical drama is out
Dubai: Manoj Bajpayee has undergone a striking transformation to portray Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time, with the actor’s first look from filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming historical drama now unveiled.
Released on Sunday, the first-look image offers a glimpse of Bajpayee in an appearance markedly different from his familiar screen roles. His transformation into the iconic freedom fighter has already drawn attention, with the film set to explore a lesser-known 21-day period from India’s freedom struggle.
The makers have kept much of the project under wraps, including its title and release date. The film brings together Bajpayee and acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who has spent nearly four decades in Hindi cinema. Mishra is known for films including ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and ‘Dharavi’.
Actor Saurabh Shukla also features in a key role.
The film is directed by Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the Benaras Mediaworks banner. NH Studioz is presenting the project.
Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of ‘Last Man in Tower’, which also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.
The September 11 release marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani.