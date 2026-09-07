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Manoj Bajpayee’s Gandhi transformation stuns in first look

Manoj Bajpayee’s first look as Mahatma Gandhi from Sudhir Mishra’s historical drama is out

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Manoj Bajpayee’s Gandhi transformation stuns in first look

Dubai: Manoj Bajpayee has undergone a striking transformation to portray Mahatma Gandhi on screen for the first time, with the actor’s first look from filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s upcoming historical drama now unveiled.

Released on Sunday, the first-look image offers a glimpse of Bajpayee in an appearance markedly different from his familiar screen roles. His transformation into the iconic freedom fighter has already drawn attention, with the film set to explore a lesser-known 21-day period from India’s freedom struggle.

The makers have kept much of the project under wraps, including its title and release date. The film brings together Bajpayee and acclaimed filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, who has spent nearly four decades in Hindi cinema. Mishra is known for films including ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi’ and ‘Dharavi’.

Actor Saurabh Shukla also features in a key role.

The film is directed by Mishra and produced by Anubhav Sinha and Narendra Hirawat under the Benaras Mediaworks banner. NH Studioz is presenting the project.

Meanwhile, Bajpayee is gearing up for the release of ‘Last Man in Tower’, which also stars Boman Irani and Divya Dutta. Directed by Ben Rekhi and produced by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film is based on Aravind Adiga’s novel of the same name.

The September 11 release marks the first on-screen collaboration between Bajpayee and Boman Irani.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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