Allu Arjun is a happy man these days with his latest release ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ earning close to Rs1.73 billion at the box office worldwide in just three days, according to trade analysts.
The pan-India film, which was originally shot in Telugu and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, has also grabbed the number two spot at the UAE box office after releasing here on December 17. In two days of screening, the Phars Films release locked in 30,822 admissions, coming in right after the Hollywood blockbuster ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’.
Directed by Sukumar, the film features Arjun playing a truck driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Despite the mass appeal, the movie has also drawn sharp censure from critics and the masses, prompting the makers to edit a particular scene from the movie between Arjun and actress Rashmika Mandanna.
The makers of the movie have also confirmed a sequel to the film is already in the works titled ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which will release in cinemas on December 17, 2022. It will focus on the face-off between Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.