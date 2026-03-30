Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome second baby boy: 'Our family has grown'

Their first son Vayu was born in 2022
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and her husband, businessman Anand Ahuja, welcomed their second baby boy on March 29. The couple took to Instagram to share the announcement.
The post read, “With immense gratitude and hearts full of love, we are delighted to announce the arrival of our baby boy today, 29th of March 2026. Our family has grown, and with his arrival, our hearts have expanded in the most beautiful way. Vayu is overjoyed to welcome his little brother, and we feel deeply blessed by this precious new life who has filled our home with happiness and grace. We are grateful to begin this beautiful new chapter as a family of four. With love, Sonam, Anand and Vayu.”
Sonam Kapoor's father and actor Anil Kapoor also expressed his happiness in an Instagram post. " “And just like that... my heart has grown even bigger. Welcome to the world, my little one, you are already so deeply loved. Vayu, you're a big brother now... and I know you'll be amazing. Thank you, Sonam and Anand...Nana's heart is full. Welcome to the madness, my baby-welcome to a lifetime of love.”\
Their love story has a charming, almost serendipitous twist. Sonam first crossed paths with Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Friends had initially tried to set her up with someone else—but it was Anand she ended up talking to. It began as casual conversations, and quickly turned into something more, and within just two weeks of texting, the two had formed a strong connection. By 2018, they made it official with an intimate wedding surrounded by close friends and family.
The couple became parents in 2022 with the arrival of their son, Vayu. In November 2025, Sonam announced her second pregnancy, and shared photos that celebrated the moment. Earlier this year, the duo hosted a star-studded baby shower in Mumbai, marking the countdown to their growing family.
On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in Blind (2023), directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The thriller, which also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey, followed the story of a visually impaired police officer tracking a serial killer.