The seventh edition of the annual youth-centric event will take place across six days

The Sharjah International Film Festival for Children & Youth’s 7th edition will take place at Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre from October 13-18, organisers have announced. In celebration of Sharjah’s recognition by Unesco as the World Book Capital 2019, Siff will celebrate book-inspired cinema and aims to shine a light on the role of literature in shaping film.

Seven award categories, including the newly added Best Child- and Youth-made Film, will look at the best short, international, animation, documentary and feature films, with one category dedicated to student work.

“We launched a platform six years ago with a goal to educate children and youth of UAE about film and cinema, inspire their imagination and promote intellectual development through their consumption of quality content. Today, the festival has transformed into this exceptional artistic space capable of changing the local and Arab film scene,” said Sheikha Jawaher bint Abdullah Al Qasimi, Director of Funn and Siff.