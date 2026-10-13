Shane Gillis’s ‘tone-deaf’ SNL joke about women’s gym clothes draws outrage amid Cornell case

As quoted by NBC, writer Jessica Valenti suggested Gillis was likely aware of the ongoing national discussion about sexual assault and described the joke as his response to it, characterising it as an example of rape culture. Comedian and writer Sophia Benoit took a different angle, arguing on X that the premise has been recycled for well over a decade. It “has been a very common joke for AT LEAST fifteen years, and it has never once that I can recall been performed with a punchline,” she wrote on X.