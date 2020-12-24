Harry and Meghan’s holiday card has finally arrived, and it’s adorable.
In keeping with their usual fashion, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared the image on Twitter, via the animal welfare charity Mayhew, adding a more meaningful angle to the Christmas card.
“We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas,” wrote the Twitter account.
The card features an illustration-style image of Meghan, Harry, their son, Archie, and their two dogs, Guy and Pula.
“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind. From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us,” said Meghan, in a statement posted to the Mayhew website.
Meghan has been a Patron of Mayhew since early 2019.