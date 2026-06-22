Pankaj Tripathi’s elder brother hospitalised after axe attack over land dispute in Bihar

Police have since begun an investigation into the matter
A disturbing incident has emerged from Bihar involving actor Pankaj Tripathi’s family, after his elder brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, was allegedly attacked in Gopalganj district, leaving him seriously injured.
According to reports by India Today and NDTV, the incident took place on Sunday night in Belsand village, where Bijendra Nath Tiwari was reportedly assaulted near his residence. The attack caused severe injuries, and he was first taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) for further treatment.
Police have since begun an investigation into the matter. Preliminary findings suggest the assault may be linked to a long-standing land dispute and previous enmity between the parties involved. Authorities have also confirmed that one accused has been arrested and is being sent to judicial custody, as per Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Vinay Tiwari, reported by NDTV.
Meanwhile, officials continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the case to establish a clearer motive and sequence of events.
Pankaj Tripathi, born Pankaj Tiwari, is considered one of Hindi cinema’s most respected actors and a National Film Award recipient. He hails from Belsand village in Gopalganj district, Bihar, and is the youngest of four siblings born to Pandit Benares Tiwari and Hemwanti Tiwari.
His elder brother, Bijendra Nath Tiwari, lives a largely private life in their ancestral village and is engaged in farming and managing family agricultural land, staying away from the film industry spotlight along with the rest of the family.
The actor, an alumnus of the National School of Drama (2004 batch), changed his surname to Tripathi during his early years and went on to build a celebrated career in films and streaming projects including Gangs of Wasseypur, Stree, Mirzapur, and Criminal Justice.
This recent attack adds to a series of unfortunate events for the family. In 2024, Tripathi’s brother-in-law, Rakesh Tiwari, died in a road accident in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district, while his sister, Sabita Tiwari, suffered injuries in the same incident.