A forgotten Bengali disco hit resurfaces, captivating younger generations worldwide
Dubai: Singer Rupa Biswas Sen never imagined that a Bengali disco song she recorded more than four decades ago would one day reach a global audience through a popular video game. Her 1982 track Aaj Shanibar has found a new lease of life after featuring on Worldwide FM, one of the in-game radio stations in Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6).
Players spotted the song following the game's November 19 release, sparking interest in the singer and her music. For Sen, the unexpected recognition has been emotional.
"I am extremely overwhelmed. Music has no language," she told Variety India, expressing delight at seeing younger listeners appreciate her work.
"When we created Aaj Shanibar, we wanted it to reach people in Canada and the US. Even if it was a Bengali song, we wanted it to reach non-Bengali-speaking people too," she said.
The song's journey began in the early 1980s during Sen's visit to Canada, where she met musicians Ashish Khan and Pranesh Khan following a performance. They approached her for a musical collaboration, which eventually resulted in an album featuring three tracks: Aaj Shanibar, Moja Bhari Moja and Ei Morshume.
At a time when traditional Bengali music was popular, Aaj Shanibar stood out for its disco and jazz influences. However, the 1982 release failed to achieve the success Sen had hoped for, and the record was eventually put away in a trunk at home.
Years later, her son Debayan rediscovered it while cleaning the house for Durga Puja. The song eventually attracted renewed attention, with its record company pitching it for inclusion in GTA 6. Sen said she was unaware of the process and learned about the game's selection only after her son and daughter-in-law informed her.
She was particularly moved by the response from younger generations.
"I cannot believe this generation is enjoying and appreciating my hard work. This feeling is something that I cannot express through words," she said.
Sen continues to sing and has cited legendary Indian vocalists Arati Mukherjee, Manna Dey, Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle among her musical inspirations.
More than 40 years after its release, Aaj Shanibar is introducing Sen's music to a new generation of listeners through an unexpected connection with gaming.